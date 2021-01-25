Opposition a paper tiger, will never bring no-trust: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the opposition parties will never bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as they are paper tigers.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, she said the month of December passed and the last week of January had also come, but the opposition neither tendered resignations nor conducted their long march. She stated February and March would also come and pass, but the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) member parties would never bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the assembly.

The special assistant said the fake princess, prince and the maulana are about to face an internal conflict. She said she had already mentioned that the opposition alliance would never succeed in its designs.