Abu Dhabi is world’s safest city with lowest crime rate

ABU DHABI: The UAE Capital has been ranked the world’s safest city for the fifth year in a row, with Sharjah and Dubai among the top 10, according to a survey conducted by data crowd-sourcing website Numbeo.

Abu Dhabi is ranked ahead of 431 cities around the world as per Numbeo’s Quality of Life index with a score of 88.46 per cent for safety. Sharjah is sixth on the list with a score of 83.59 followed by Dubai at 83.44. Also in the top 10 are Doha, Taipei, Quebec City, Zurich, Munich, Cluj-Napoca and Muscat.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief at Abu Dhabi Police, said the ranking is a testament to the security and stability the UAE enjoys. He pointed out the emirate has the lowest crime index of just 11.54. “The achievement cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a desirable destination to live, invest, work in and visit.