Smooth sailing of NA session Govt, opposition meet today

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition are expected to resume the second round of their talks on Monday (today) for smooth sailing of the National Assembly’s current session.

A government team — headed by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak — had contacted the opposition on Friday seeking its cooperation for smooth sailing of the assembly’s current session but the talks ended without results after which it was decided to meet again on Monday (January 25). The government team comprises State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and PTI Chief Whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar, while the opposition is represented by former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Secretary General PML-N Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer, Khurram Dastgir, JUI–F’s Salahuddin and Moshin Dawar.

According to sources, in the first meeting, the opposition had expressed reservations about Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for not giving an equal opportunity to the members to speak in the House.

Prior to meeting the government team, the PDM component parties will hold a separate meeting to finalise their strategy and the issues to be raised in the House. The PML-N has also summoned a separate meeting of its parliamentary party today prior to the resumption of session to formulate its future parliamentary strategy. PML-N Vice President Nawaz Sharif will also attend the parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament House.