24 more die from COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 24 patients died from COVID-19 and 485 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 4,561, while confirmed cases reached 153,410 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 19,090 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,810,638 in the province.

After 4,561 fatalities and recovery of a total of 137,678 patients, including 691 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 11,171 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.