Parts of Khokhar Palace razed, 38-kanal state land retrieved

LAHORE:The district administration Lahore on Sunday retrieved 38 kanals of state land worth over Rs1 billion allegedly illegally occupied by PML-N’s Khokhar brothers for the past many years.

Sources said that the administration launched an anti-encroachment operation near Expo Centre and recovered the government land from illegal occupation. The value of the retrieved land was estimated at around Rs1.5 billion.

The Khokhar brothers had fraudulently encroached upon the land and were served notices prior to the operation, the sources said. The additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Lahore and SSP Operations monitored the anti-encroachment operation. On the other hand, PML-N leader Saiful Malook said the Lahore Development Authority was razing his three houses and one plaza. These residences belonged to his nephews and nieces, he added.

He lamented that these structures were being pulled down despite the Lahore High Court’s stay order. Azma Bukhari reacts: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has condemned the demolition of Khokhar Palace and alleged that the property was demolished to punish Khokhar Brothers for being loyal to Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to Usman Buzdar's statement here on Sunday, she alleged that some of the ministers were conspiring against the chief minister. She said the people of Punjab were remembering good governance and management of Shahbaz Sharif. She alleged that despite the court's stay order, the administration demolished the palace and committed the contempt of court.

Rana Sana: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and Owais Leghari strongly condemned the demolition of Khokhar Palace and alleged that the government had become blind to Nawaz Sharif’s malice.They warned that Punjab police and district administration should be refrained from being instruments of the Sultanate Imrania. Law enforcement agencies have flouted court orders, he said, adding Khokhar brothers were targeted for standing with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.