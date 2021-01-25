Four-storey building razed in Mehmoodabad Nullah operation

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Anti-Encroachment Department demolished a four-storey residential building along the bank of the Mehmoodabad Nullah in the city’s District East on Saturday.

Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said that an operation is under way in the surroundings of the storm water drain, adding that the KMC has been removing the debris as they move forward.

By the end of the operation, there will be at least 15 feet of space available for vehicles to ply the road on either side of the nullah. The operation had kicked off from Manzoor Colony’s fire station, moving towards Bismillah Chowk and then to Awam Chowk, finally reaching near Mehmoodabad. A few residents were seen demolishing illegally protruding portions of their houses themselves to avoid major losses.

Meanwhile, another operation was carried out on the orders of Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed in District Central. Siddiqui said that the operation was carried out in the surroundings of the Geo Mobile Market.

Grills, iron rods, roofs and sunshades of the market protruding out on roads were removed. Several kiosks, push carts, and tables and chairs of tea shops were also confiscated by KMC officials.

Scores of gas cylinders of restaurants that were placed on the road and footpaths were also confiscated, said Siddiqui. KMC’s Director Central Kamran Alvi supervised the operation with the help of a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies.