Political unrest

Whenever we talk about the prosperity and development of a country and the wellbeing of its people, we conclude that the stability of a country’s political system is vital for its social and economic development.
The political environment in our country is a bit shaky. The opposition parties are ready to stage protests against the government. However, we have to pause for a moment and think about our country which is currently dealing with a dangerous virus. Everything can be postponed. Right now, we should focus our energies on stabilising the country and fighting against the virus.
Mohammed Zulqarnain Abbasi
Rawalpindi