Opposition busy in agitation, PTI serving people, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Saturday.

Matters regarding law and order situation, Overall political situation in the province and the measures taken for safeguarding the lives and property of the people came under discussion during the meeting.

The Law Minister also informed the Chief Minister about the preparations of local bodies elections. Usman Buzdar directed to take all necessary steps for maintaining law and order situation in the province and said that no stone should be left unturned in this regard.

He said that rule of law will be ensured at any cost and violation in this regard will not be tolerated. He said that new local bodies system will empower the people at grassroots level in real manner and peopleâ€™s problems will be solved at their doorstep. The new era of development will be started in every urban and rural areas of Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition was remain busy in politics of agitation whereas PTI government was serving the people. PDM has no agenda, people have totally rejected oppositionâ€™s politics of chaos and anarchy.

These elements have lost their reputation in the public. Prime Minister Imran khan is the only hope for the nation. The incumbent government under the leadership will continue its journey towards progress and development.

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat said that all out measures have been taken for securing the lives and property of the people of the province. Consultation for the local bodies elections is being carried out. The government is introducing such local bodies system which solves the peopleâ€™s problems at grassroots level.

He said the PDM is tried to political point scoring at every important issue. Opposition have totally forgotten the national interest, people by remain indifferent from their public meetings have shown the opposition true face. Raja Basharat also apprised the Chief Minister about the measures taken for maintaining law and order in the province.