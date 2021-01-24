Woman’s burnt body recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A body of an unidentified woman was recovered that was set on fire near Ghoti More around the crime scene Saturday. The police have rounded up some suspects for investigation. Watchman Humayun Kabir, a government employee of a nearby forest of Shah Allah Ditta, registered a complaint with the Golra Police Station, saying that he was on duty when his colleague Hamid Khan informed him on his mobile phone about it.