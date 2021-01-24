Two held in woman’s gang-rape case in Mardan

MARDAN: A twenty-seven year old married woman was allegedly gang-raped by five people in the limits of the Kharki Police Station, police and local sources said.

The sources added that the woman (R), a resident of Qasami village, told the police that she was going home on January 20 when Mehran, Hazrat Ali and Talha along with two other unidentified men forcibly took her to a deserted place and gang-raped her.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 376/337A (i) and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan constituted a team to investigate the case. The police arrested two of the accused, Mehran and Hazrat Ali, during a raid. The police said that during interrogation the accused confessed to have committed the crime and also divulged the names of their two unidentified accomplices.