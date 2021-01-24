close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2021

Man commits suicide’

Karachi

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in New Karachi on Saturday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as Sameer, son of Sartaj Mirza. The family of the deceased told police that he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.

