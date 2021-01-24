Man commits suicide’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in New Karachi on Saturday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as Sameer, son of Sartaj Mirza. The family of the deceased told police that he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.