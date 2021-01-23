NLF stages protest demo for dismissed PSM employees

Islamabad: Like other parts of the country, the National Labour Federation (NLF) on Friday also staged a protest demonstration in the capital to press the government restore dismissed employees of Pakistan Steel Mills and for revival of the mega project. President of the NLF, Shamsur Rehman Swati while addressing a demonstration in Islamabad alleged that the present government was following agenda of IMF at the cost of rights of workers and Government employees. Swati said only 10,000 out of 70,000 employees of PTCL were left in their jobs while the government had also terminated 5,444 employees of steel mills. He said the government as per IMF agenda did not announce increase in salaries and pensions. He alleged that the Government was also reducing retirement age of employees only to please the IMF. Talking about plight of labour class associated with the informal sector, NLF president said that 65 million such workers were deprived of labour laws and welfare programmes.