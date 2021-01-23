‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ gets one million views in just 17 hours

KRACHI: Created under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the biggest and iconic serial of the year "Khuda aur Mohabbat" has reached the heights of fame even before its release.

The first trailer of the drama, which was released at 8 pm last night, has crossed the milestone of "One Million Views" in just 17 hours, making a splash on the social media platform "YouTube" which is increasing rapidly with the passage of time. Getting one million views on the first trailer in just 17 hours is a guarantee that fans are eager to watch their favorite serial.

It is the interest of the audience that has intensified the wait even before the launch of the drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat". This iconic serial of producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi will soon be aired on Pakistan's number one entertainment channel Geo TV, but the public will have to wait a little longer to know the date from which the drama will be aired regularly. Remember that this blockbuster serial is written by famous novelist Hashim Nadeem which has been directed by renowned director Syed Wajahat Hussain. The new production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, a well-known duo of producers, will tell the heart touching story of love in a unique way.

Famous stars of Pakistan television industry will show the essence of their talents in this serial. Dashing actor Feroz Khan, beautiful actress Iqra Aziz are the main characters of this story. In addition, Javed Sheikh, a well-known actor in the television and film industry, will also be seen in the lead role. Senior actor Usman Pirzada, senior actress Rubina Ashraf and Sunita Marshall have also been cast for the play. These are all experienced Pakistani artists whose names are considered a guarantee of the success of the serial. On the other hand, actresses Toba Siddiqui, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat, Sami Pasha, Wasim Abbas, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan and Mirza Zain Baig are also ready to receive praise from the people for their performances.