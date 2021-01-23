Swiss favour ‘burqa ban’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: A clear majority of Swiss voters favour introducing a nationwide prohibition against wearing face-covering garments in public spaces, known as a "burqa ban", a poll showed on Friday. According to the Tamedia poll of 15,000 eligible voters, a full 63 percent of those questioned said they would vote yes or were considering voting yes in an upcoming popular vote on the ban, the Tages Anzeiger daily reported.