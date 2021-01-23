51 shops sealed for violation of corona SOPs

LAHORE:The district administration has sealed 51 businesses for violation of corona SOPs here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the officers of District Administration Lahore were active in implementing COVID-19 SOPs. He said that a total of 51 shops and stores and restaurants were sealed and a fine of Rs 18,000 has been imposed on the violators.

AC Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 16 shops and stores and AC City Faisan Ahmed sealed 11 shops and 09 restaurants. Similarly, AC Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 04 restaurants and 11 shops and stores besides imposing a fine of Rs 18,000 and registering 04 FIRs.

In Model Town, Karachi Royal Girl, Ten Eleven Restaurant and Punjab Gas LPG, Hafiz Malik Shop in Barkat Market, New Karachi Student, Monarch Garments, Aptip Burger MM Alam, Qawwali Lounge, KFCMM Alam and Special Girl, Kala Rahu Bank Square, BFC Model Town, Nadeem Buffett, Siddique Fish, Yasir Broast, Sardar Fish and Khyber Charsi have been sealed and Cakes and Bakes Bakery has been sealed in Tehsil City.

4th Night Garments, Nawaz Gas Point, Nasir Photo & Studio, Ruby Digital Photo Lab, Modern Stationery Shop, Unique Bakery, Qaiser Petrol Machine, Nemat Store, Bundu Khan Sweet & Bakery, Qazi Hotel, Food Cottage, Al Khan Hotel, Al Saeed Brewest Restaurant, Shakir Green Hotel, Rehman Hotel, Haji Baba Hotel, Masha-Allah Hotel and Karachi Naseeb Biryani were also sealed.

Dhaka Biryani Restaurant in Shalimar Tehsil, Crown Juice Corner, Fresh Juice Corner Garhi Shahu, Rafiq Sweet Shop Shalimar Chowk, New Fashion Tailor Baghbanpura, Saleem Junaid Foam House GT Road, Sabir, Umar Farooq Optical Shop, Arshad First Aid Pharmacy, Ghulam Farid Uncle Aziz Super Store, Miran Pan Shop, NK Sports, Alghani Mart, Tayyab Paint Shop, Haji Khalid Aluminum and Data Century Store at GT Road Manawan were also sealed for violation of SOPs.