Awkum management trying to improve affairs: official

MARDAN: Vice-Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq on Thursday said that the management is trying to improve the quality of education at the university.

Speaking to local journalists, the vice-chancellor said that the federal government had approved Rs900 million PC-1 of the university. He said the university creates 60% of the staff salaries from its own resources. He added that in May when the university was in crises, the provincial government released Rs300 million for payment of salaries.

He added that the Awkum management was trying to ensure quality teaching and facilities to all departments of the university. He said that efforts would be made to equip the journalism department with modern cameras, recorders and other equipment for the practical training of the students.

Dr Zahoor also said that they would also open a museum and library for the visits of families in due course.