Civil engineering work of Gwadar Vocational Institute completes

ISLAMABAD: The civil engineering construction of Gwadar Technical and Vocational Institute’s main structure has been completed, which lays a solid foundation for the project’s delivery as scheduled in August 2021.

According to Gwadar Pro, this institute’s total floor area is 7,350 square meters, which includes the teaching building, training workshop, multi-function hall and dormitories for students and faculty.

The construction of the institute project kicked off at the end of 2019. Despite of the impact of the COVID-19, the project construction went smoothly.

It is estimated to be completed and accepted by the end of August 2021.

This China-aid Institute is a key project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Upon completion, it will become the first vocational institute in Pakistan that takes port and shipping as the mainstay and other technologies fields as the supplementary. According to Naseer Khan Kashani, some 800 students will be trained annually in multiple disciplines in the institute. And then, they will take part in different projects at the port and the free zones.