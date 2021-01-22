Covid-19 kills two doctors among 12 patients in Sindh

Twelve more people, including two doctors, have died due to Covid-19 and another 716 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,855 in the province.

A health department official said 55-year-old Khairpur Additional District Health Officer Dr Abdus Sattar Phulpoto had been under treatment at the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital & Research Centre, adding that the Pakistan Red Crescent Hospitalâ€™s Dr Aslam Shah had been under treatment at the South City Hospital.

The official said that 38 health care workers, including 30 doctors, have lost their lives in Sindh, adding that 2,892 doctors, 862 nurses and 980 paramedics have contracted the virus in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 6,380 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 716 people, or 11.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,605,251 tests, which have resulted in 239,186 positive cases, which means that 9.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

He said that 18,411 patients are currently under treatment: 17,434 in self-isolation at home, 13 at isolation centres and 964 at hospitals, while 877 patients are in critical condition, of whom 89 are on life support.

He added that 775 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 216,920, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.6 per cent. The CM said that out of the 716 fresh cases of Sindh, 630 (or 88 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 219 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 171 from District South, 102 from District Korangi, 58 from District Central, 41 from District West and 39 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 37 new cases, Jamshoro and Sukkur 10 each, Larkana three, and Khairpur, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Thatta one each, he added.