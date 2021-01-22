LDA plans mega projects

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has planned several mega projects here on Thursday. Officials said LDA, under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s new Lahore Development Package, has planned three flyovers at Shahkam Chowk, Sheranwala Gate and Karim Block Crossing while an underpass was planned in front of Gulab Devi Hospital on Ferozpur Road.

They added that Lahore Development Authority sought applications for pre-qualification of contractors and engineering firms for construction till February 4, 2021. They were also asked to express interest for pre-qualification of consultant firms for Resident Supervision of construction work on three projects till February 12, 2021.

Pak-Iran joint events: The newly-appointed Director General of Cultural Centre of Islamic Republic of Iran at Lahore, Mr Jafar Ronas called on Punjab University's Pro-Vice-Chancellor (PVC) Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar at his office here on Thursday.

The meeting stressed that efforts should be made to strengthen people to people particularly academic relations between both the countries. It was also discussed that joint events related to the thoughts and poetry of Allama Iqbal would be organised.