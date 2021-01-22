More crises

Pakistan is on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Recently, a Pakistani airplane was impounded at a Malaysian airport. These things have ruined the country’s image. But, our PM is busy in responding to the statements made by the leaders of the opposition. His army of ministers and advisors hold press conference after press conference to reply to the opposition’s claim. On the other hand, no attention is being paid to important issues.

Rising inflation has terribly reduced the purchasing power of the people. Pakistan is currently in the middle of both external and internal crises. But over government is not ready to deal with these issues. Our PM still thinks that he is an opposition leader and that he should fight with his political opponents. He needs to understand that his job is to deliver on his promises. Since the last two years, his party is in power. However, the people are facing more problems that what they faced under the rule of the PML-N government.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi