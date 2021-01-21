Coming clean on foreign funding: Imran throws debate gauntlet to Opp

WANA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for open hearing of the foreign funding case of all political parties, including the PTI, PML-N, PPP and JUI-F for clarity of the issue among the masses.

He said that it would clear who got funds and from where as well as their sources of foreign funding. He said that PTI is the only party which raised political funds.

About the PDM gathering outside the ECP Office Tuesday, the prime minister remarked if he had known the number of people attracted by 11 political parties, he would have asked the PTI workers to join them at the show.

The PDM parties’ movement, he said, was a drama to get an NRO through blackmailing tactics.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who always remained in power and had no answer of how he made billions of rupees properties, was just trying to regain power, he remarked.

To a question, the prime minister referred to the economic hardships his government inherited such as the huge $20 billion current account deficit and $40 billion trade gaps, which pushed devaluation of rupee and caused increase in prices of essential imported commodities, including pulses, ghee, petroleum products and resultant hike in energy prices.

He also mentioned 18th Amendment, which required the federal government to consult the provincial governments before taking major decisions of public importance.

The prime minister, however, added that with the grace of Allah Almighty the situation was improving and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s economic indicators were showing positive trends, including enhanced exports, positive current account in 17 years, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector growing and textile industry booming.

To a question, he said with 70 percent poverty level the areas of South Waziristan and Balochistan were left behind due to various reasons and now the government was making all-out efforts to ensure their uplift.

He said that a ‘group of thieves’ had gathered at the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to seek the NRO from the government.

Addressing a gathering in connection with the Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme in Sarwakai tehsil in South Waziristan, he said he would never give the NRO to the members of the opposition no matter how much hue and cry they raised.

A large number of Barki and Mahsud tribal elders were present on the occasion. He also spoke at a gathering in Wana to inaugurate the loan scheme.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also accompanied the premier during the visit to South Waziristan.

Imran Khan said this ‘group of thieves’ had succeeded in securing the NRO from former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf by exerting pressure on him.

Ridiculing the PDM leadership, the prime minister said that they looked like “thieves,” saying that he would never extend the NRO to them.

He said that terrorism had caused the most damage to South Waziristan. He said compensation would soon be paid to the remaining owners of the damaged houses.

The prime minister added that his government was trying its best to create job opportunities for the youth from Waziristan. He said that the people of Waziristan made sacrifices while fighting against the British Raj to win independence, adding that they also fought for the liberation of Kashmir. He said that tribal lashkars from Waziristan fought alongside the soldiers during the 1965 war.

Imran Khan said that merging the former tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a difficult task, saying that some elements tried to foment unrest among the tribal population.

He added that he had directed the KP governor and chief minister to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Waziristan. He said that most of the demands of the people of Waziristan were valid.

He also announced that 3G/4G internet services would become operational in Waziristan from today and this facility would help promote education in this area. He said the plantation of olive trees would also start from the next month, saying that Waziristan was the best place for growing olive trees. He said that after plantation, the trees would be handed over to the local people, who would be able to earn enough money that they would not need to go to Karachi or somewhere else in search of livelihood.

During his speech, Imran Khan said that the tribal people respected the elders as it was part of their traditions, adding, “Our religion also taught us to respect the elderly.” He said that his government was working hard to develop the areas, which had lagged behind. He said that he had not come to Waziristan to seek votes or make pledges rather he believed in serving the people irrespective of their political affiliations. He said that his government would build colleges and universities and give scholarships to the students. He also talked about the health insurance scheme.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party accepted the challenge of Prime Minister Imran Khan of live coverage of foreign funding case.

“Imran Khan should stand firm on his challenge and hope that that will not take a U-turn on it,” said Secretary General PPP Central Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor while accepting the challenge of Prime Minister Imran Khan to opposition for live coverage of foreign funding case in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said the PPP was ready to accept the challenge for live coverage of hearings and investigations of foreign funding case in the Election Commission of Pakistan on the daily basis. “We demand from the Chief Election Commissioner for live coverage of daily basis hearing of the foreign funding case,” he demanded.

He said not only the foreign funding case hearing but also live coverage of hearings of the cases of references from the accountability courts should be allowed.

Chaudhry Manzoor also demanded that live coverage of inquiries against opposition leaders in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau should also be ensured and allowed.

In the Meanwhile, the PPP said that Opposition not to give NRO to Imran Khan

Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians, Shazia Atta Marri in a reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Wednesday at Mola Khan Sarai has said that Imran Khan has broken all records of corruption, even the records in the times of former dictators. “The people do not give any consideration to the gibberish by the leader of the corrupt bunch, Imran Khan,” she said.

She said that Imran Khan’s mantra of NRO has died a long time ago and now he is asking for NRO from the opposition but he should clear his mind that the opposition will not give him any NRO.

Secretary Information PPPP said that Imran Khan has gathered all corrupts and thieves under PTI’s umbrella. “Every fraud of under training, selected and sponsored Prime Minister Imran Khan has been exposed,” she said.