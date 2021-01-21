Weapons recovered in Khyber

BARA: Policemen along with an intelligence agency personnel conducted a search operation and recovered heavy weapon and ammunitions in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, an official said.

The Bara police took the action in Yousaf Talab and Qaziabad areas inhabited by Sipah tribespersons in Bara. The police recovered heavy ammunition, reportedly dumped by the banned Lashkar-e-Islam. Those ammunition recovered include 40mm 137 rockets, 75mm 27 RR rounds, 81 mm 24 mortar shells, 3ft Russian missile, mortar shells and cartridges.