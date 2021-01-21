close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
January 21, 2021

Aviator outpace Guard Group in Aquafina Polo Cup

Sports

January 21, 2021

LAHORE: Aviator outpaced Guard Group by 9 1/2-3 in the Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 match played here at the Fortress Stadium Polo Ground on Wednesday.

Muhammad Ejaz fired five goals from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage. Bilal Ahmad thrashed three tremendous goals and Lt Col Saleem Babboo converted one goal. Ali Elahi, Taimur Ali Malik and Mian Abbas Mukhtar chipped in with one goal each.

Both the teams started the match well and converted one goal apiece to finish the first chukker at one-all. Guard Group also did well in the beginning of the second chukker, slamming in a field goal to gain 2-1 edge. Aviator then started playing aggressive game and managed to thrash three back-to-back goals to earn a 4-2 lead.

