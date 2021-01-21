49 foreign players in Pakistan International Juniors Tennis

KARACHI: As many as 49 foreign players from 20 countries are to take part in the J-5 ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis Championships scheduled in Islamabad from February 1-6.

According to the acceptance list, there are 25 boys and 24 girls in the main and qualifying draws of this first international junior tennis event of the year in the country.

According to the main draw of the boys’ category, Lucan Phanthala of France is the top seed while four Pakistani players managed to enter the main draw on the basis of their international rankings.

Hamid Israr is the 9th seed, Sami Zeb 16th seed, Abdullah 17th, and Huzaifa Khan 20th.

The qualifying and main draws of singles are of 32 places while the doubles draw is of 16 places.