Timely reforms

This refers to the letter ‘Fixing the economy’ (Jan 19) by Abbas R Siddiqi. Pakistan is blessed with many natural resources. On the other hand, Bangladesh doesn’t have an abundance of natural resources. Despite these limitations, Bangladesh has had progressed phenomenally, and its economy is getting stronger every day. Pakistan’s dismal economic growth is due to the following reasons: widespread prevalence of feudalism/tribalism, unsatisfactory security situation, poor law and order, weak institutions, and a lack of political awareness.

Without the structural reforms of our society, building Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan will remain a distant dream.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi