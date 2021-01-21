Govt can talk with Opp on every issue except corruption: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government can hold talks with political opponents on every issue except corruption.

Even if the PDM completes the century of protests, the government is not going to fall. If the opposition thinks the protests will put pressure on the government, it will never happen. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, MNA of Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf at Governor’s House, here.

Political and administrative issues were also discussed during the meeting. Political Secretary to Governor, Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion. Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, said that the government had given free hand to opposition parties to hold protest rallies and the government would neither be intimidated nor blackmailed by the threat of protests. Adding he said that the government would continue to serve the masses. He said that Imran Khan would also complete his constitutional term as the Prime Minister. He maintained that the government was taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the protest of the opposition in front of the Election Commission had been rejected by the people. The stubbornness of the PDM to hold protests is not in the interest of the country and the nation. They should respect the people’s mandate instead of indulging in the politics of protest and long march.

Even if the opposition completes a century of protests, it will not make any difference to the government, he added.

The governor said that protest was the democratic right of the opposition but the government would definitely take action against those who try to take the law into their own hands.

The governor said that corruption was a cancer and biggest obstacle to the development of the country, it would be eradicated and the corrupt would be held accountable in accordance with the law.