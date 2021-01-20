4 killed, six hurt in road accident near Rawat

RAWALPINDI: As many as four people, including a teenager and two minors, were killed and six sustained serious injuries when tyre of a car ruptured and hit other vehicles during over speeding at Rawat T-Cross Tuesday, Rescue-1122 said.

The police shifted three dead bodies to Pakistan International Hospital, while fourth was sent to a private hospital.

The dead were identified as Aizaz Mansoor, son of Maj. Gen. Mansoor Ahmad, Jawad Ali, son of M. Riaz, one-month-old Aleeza, daughter of Jawad, one and a half year old Anabia, daughter of Jawad.

While, Raza Ali, 24, son of Sheikh Hammad Ali, Saima, 30, wife of Jawad, Yousaf Rashid, 8, son of Mohammad Rashid, Nadia Khan, 24, daughter of Shahzad Zaman, Rimsha, 22, daughter of Hassan were shifted to PIMS Hospital with severe head injury.

Most of the people expired and injured sustained head injuries, Rescue-1122 said and added that three were stated to be in critical condition.