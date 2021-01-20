On one of the TV shows, I saw the guests sitting in close proximity to one another. The show runners had completely ignored the fact that the guests had to maintain a six-foot distance as a precautionary measure to avoid Covid-19.

Since electronic media has played a vital role in creating awareness among the public regarding precautionary measures taken for protection against the deadly virus, it is mandatory for TV channels to respect SOPs.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad