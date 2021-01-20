At one time, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was one of the world’s best-performing airlines. Today, the national airline is neck-deep in crises. Last week, a PIA aircraft was impounded at the Kuala Lumpur airport on a Malaysian court order over a $14 million lease dispute. This incident is quite shameful for the country’s airline sector. Last year, the aviation minister said that PIA had pilots with fake degrees. This statement brought so much shame to the country.

The government should take notice of this important issue and investigate who allowed the plane to be flown out of the country.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi