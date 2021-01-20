Munich daredevils take to icy waters in Covid-era challenge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUNICH, Germany: With pools and gyms closed under Covid-19 restrictions, a handful of Munich residents are challenging themselves with a new way to stay active -- by swimming in the icy waters of the Eisbach. "The Eisbach is one of the few places where you can still experience something a little crazy," chuckles Franz Mayr, a 35-year-old therapist who takes a dip every week in the stream through the heart of the Bavarian capital.