Munich daredevils take to icy waters in Covid-era challenge

MUNICH, Germany: With pools and gyms closed under Covid-19 restrictions, a handful of Munich residents are challenging themselves with a new way to stay active -- by swimming in the icy waters of the Eisbach. "The Eisbach is one of the few places where you can still experience something a little crazy," chuckles Franz Mayr, a 35-year-old therapist who takes a dip every week in the stream through the heart of the Bavarian capital.