Hareem slaps Mufti Qavi

LAHORE: A handheld video of TikToker Hareem Shah slapping known religious scholar Mufti Abdul Qavi has gone viral.

After the video surfaced, Hareem gave an interview to a private TV channel and said that Abdul Qavi had been misbehaving with her since yesterday. Allegedly, he also used inappropriate language with her and her associate after which they lost patience and hit the cleric.

Hareem said that she had no regrets about hitting Abdul Qavi and that the public would decide for themselves whether he deserved it or not. Mufti Abdul Qavi was also taken on line to give his account, saying that he was hit out of the blue while drinking tea and that the two girls only came for one or two minutes, slapped him and left.