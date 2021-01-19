Students of UoH demand online exam

HARIPUR: The students of different departments of the University of Haripur (UoH) and some affiliated colleges staged a protest in front of the varsity gate demanding an online examination instead of the physical one.

Led by leaders of the Students Action Committee, the students from different departments of UoH and affiliated colleges gathered outside the university gate and chanted slogans in support of their demands.

The accused the university administration of uploading the lectures accumulatively after January 10 while during the last two and half months the university portal remained down most of the time exposing the students to complications.

The protesters said since they attended lectures virtually, the varsity administration should allow the students to take the midterm exam commencing from January 25, online rather than physically.

“The students held negotiations with the university administration and dispersed peacefully when their apprehensions were addressed in this regard” said Dr Shah Masood Khan, registrar of the UoH.