Tue Jan 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

Police post blown up in Waziristan

Peshawar

MIRANSHAH: Suspected militants blew up an under-construction police post in Hamzoni area here on Monday. The police sources said that the police post was being constructed at Ahmadkhel Babri Adda on the Miranshah-Dattakhel road. After the blast, the cops arrived at the scene. The incident caused no loss of life. The attack was staged at night.

