Police post blown up in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Suspected militants blew up an under-construction police post in Hamzoni area here on Monday. The police sources said that the police post was being constructed at Ahmadkhel Babri Adda on the Miranshah-Dattakhel road. After the blast, the cops arrived at the scene. The incident caused no loss of life. The attack was staged at night.