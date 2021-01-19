O Level, IGCSE results

LAHORE:Cambridge International released the Cambridge O Level and IGCSE results of its November 2020 series, to thousands of schools around the world on Monday.

This includes about 460 schools in Pakistan that cover a cross-section of institutions ranging from private schools to semi-government schools across the country. This year Cambridge International took the decision to run exams for its global November 2020 series, as the majority of Cambridge schools globally said they wanted to hold exams where it was safe to do so and followed the government guidance.

A CAIE Pakistan spokesperson said the results mean that thousands of Cambridge students across Pakistan, like their counterparts around the world, can continue their educational journeys as soon as possible despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools in more than 130 countries took part in the November 2020 exam series, and Cambridge International issued more than 470,000 grades for its International AS and A Levels, IGCSEs and O Levels.

Uzma Yousuf, CAIE Country Director, Pakistan, said, “Amidst the challenges in these unprecedented times, both students and teachers quickly adapted to the new ways of learning. Not to forget the parents who played a significant role in their child’s education which helped them continue learning, sit their exams and gain their qualifications today. I acknowledge the profound collaboration amongst all as it made it possible for us to conduct the examinations safely and has enabled our students to continue with their education.”

“I thank Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, and all provincial education ministers for extending their support which enabled us to hold the exams in Pakistan”, she added.

Cambridge International’s November 2020 exam series is more important than ever – about 175,000 students sat the exams around the world.

To enable more students to sit the November 2020 exams, Cambridge International added extra subjects to the series, which are normally only available in the June 2020 series. These included Cambridge O Level Urdu and Cambridge IGCSE Chinese syllabi.

The most popular Cambridge O Level and IGCSE subjects taken by students in Pakistan in the November 2020 series were Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies, Second language Urdu and Mathematics.