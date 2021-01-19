Sh Rashid promises solution by Wednesday

Islamabad: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid assured employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday that a definitive solution will have been found to their demand for withdrawal of the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance by Wednesday.

A delegation of the Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA), led by its Chairman Dr. Asfandyar Khan, called on Sheikh Rashid in his office to discuss the government’s lackadaisical response to the seemingly endless crisis that has gripped PIMS, much to the consternation of hapless patients. The Minister assured FGHA that he would speak to both the Prime Minister and his Health Advisor Dr. Faisal Sultan, and later in the day, communicated Dr. Faisal’s message saying that the matter would be resolved by Wednesday.

Later on, employees of PIMS, who had announced to hold a rally outside the Parliament House on completion of 50 days of their protest, were restricted to the erstwhile parade ground by heavy contingents of the police.

Senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Siraj-ul-l Haq, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, and several other Senators also turned up at the protest venue as a mark of support with the protestor.

Dr. Asfandyar congratulated the employees for standing united, and assured them that the Ordinance will have to be reverted. GHA’s Spokesman Dr. Hyder Abbasi said, “It is shameful that our problem has not been solved in more than 50 days.

The PM’s Health Advisor should resign, and the PM himself should now intervene.” YDA leaders Dr. Faiz Achakzai Dr. Tahir Abbas, Dr. Sher Ali, and Dr. Tariq Khan; and representatives of the nursing community also addressed the crowd.

The protestors vowed to continue the strike till their demands are met. They dispersed peacefully on the Interior Minister’s assurance to the effect that their concerns will be addressed by Wednesday.