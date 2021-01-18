close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
January 18, 2021

K2 scaling: Pakistan felicitates Nepalese mountaineers

January 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday felicitated the Nepalese mountaineers for making history by reaching the summit of K2 — the world’s second highest mountain — in winter.

Terming the expedition ‘one of the most coveted achievements in mountaineering’, the Foreign Office wished the climbers a safe return [from the peak].

“Pakistan: The ultimate destination of mountaineering,” twittered the Foreign Office spokesperson. The history makers include Nirmal Purja, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Geljen Sherpa, Pem Chiri Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Mingma G, Dawa Tenjin Sherpa, Kilu Pemba Sherpa and Sona Sherpa.

“The impossible is made possible! K2winter - history made for mankind, history made for Nepal,” Nirmal Purja revealed on Twitter Saturday.

Located on Pakistan’s side of Karakoram Range, K2 is one of the world’s 14 tallest mountains - all higher than 8,000 meters - and is known as the world’s most dangerous and challenging peak. Until today, the 8,611m peak was the only eight thousander never been climbed in winter.

