Aleem greets Pak Army on better world ranking

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the betterment of Pakistan Army in the world rankings is a very welcome development on which the entire nation undoubtedly deserves congratulations.

He added that it is proved that through this development Pak Army has also left behind the developed countries and it is a matter of pride for ‘our dear country to join the top 10 military forces in the world’.

In his tweet, Aleem Khan said that the Global Firepower Index 2021 has recognised the five-tier development of the Pakistan Army, which proves that the present military leadership is fully capable of overcoming any challenge.

There is no doubt that Pakistan Army is equipped with professionalism and is always ready to face any challenge, the senior minister said and added Pakistan Army troops have served in different countries for the establishment of peace.

He said these soldiers have proved their mettle by establishing peace in the war-torn countries.

He said that every soldier of the army is ‘our pride who will never allow fire to come on our dear homeland’.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, in his tweet, congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the people of Pakistan on this achievement of the Pakistan Army and expressed his best wishes for further success in the future.