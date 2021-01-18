Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities: minister

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said that Pakistan was an exemplary state with regard to protection of the rights of the minorities, but certain political forces were bent upon creating instability in the country for their political gains.

Addressing an “interfaith harmony conference” here, he said that Islam is the religion of peace and harmony. “Extremism and terrorism are against the very teachings of Islam,” he said.

The conference was attended by a number of representatives from different faiths. Prominent among them were the chief cleric of historic Masjid Mahabat Khan, Maulana Tayyeb Qureshi, former chairman Islamic Ideology Council, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Maulana Abid Hussain, Bishop of Peshawar Peter Humphrey Sarfaraz, Maqsood Ahmad Salfi, Dr Shamsur Rahman, Prof Abdur Rahman and others.

Noorul Haq said Islam teaches the spirit of respect and forbearance to all. During the state of Madina, all the rights of the minority communities were not only guaranteed but also ensured.

“Being Muslim it is our religious obligation to protect the rights of the minority communities,” he remarked.

The federal minister came down hard on the opposition parties for their movement against the government.

He lamented that Maulana Fazlur Rahman being leader of a major religious party was trying to protect some corrupt elements from the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He lauded certain steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Other speakers on the occasion also spoke about promotion of inter-faith harmony and tolerance.