Only 29pc of PSDP funds utilised in 1st half of fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: Despite tall claims about revival of the national economy, the government has, so far, utilised only Rs168 billion, or 29 per cent of the total allocated amount of Rs577 billion, for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the current fiscal year.

The utilisation of the development funds has been dismally slow in the first half (July-Dec) period of the fiscal year 2020-21, as bureaucrats are not ready to sanction official files because of a variety of reasons.

Another reason hampering development funding is the falling axe on utilisation of funds keeping in view fiscal constraints under the $6 billion IMF programme.

It’s alarming that the government allocated Rs70 billion for COVID-19 response and other natural calamities, but after passing of six months, the utilisation remained zero amounts.

The centre has been left with no option but to divert resources from slow moving projects to fast moving projects in order to utilise whole amounts allocated for the current fiscal year. “There are several reasons for slow moving projects, and one of those were rising fears about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) action once funds were spent on the uplift projects,” top official sources confirmed to The News here. Although, figure of utilisation of development at provincial levels are not available, there are indications that their utilisation of annual development plans (ADPs) were also slow.

Out of total allocated amount of Rs4.77 billion for Science & Technology, only 9 per cent funds could be utilised in the first six months, despite authorisation of 50 per cent funds.

The government allocated Rs67.7 billion for Water Resources Division, but the utilisation of funds stood at just Rs12 billion or 18 per cent in the first six months of the fiscal year.

For Suparco [Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission], the government allocated Rs4 billion and the planning ministry authorised Rs2.38 billion, but the whole amount was utilised in the first six months of the fiscal year.

The government allocated Rs1.4 billion for the Revenue Division, out of which Rs708.534 million was authorised. So far the utilisation of funds stood at Rs338 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The government made allocation of Rs23.297 billion for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), out of which the utilised funds stood at Rs19 billion.

The government allocated Rs350 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, out of which Rs175 million could be utilised during the first half of the current fiscal year.

The government allocated Rs1.766 billion for Petroleum Division, out of which the utilisation of funds stood at Rs91.9 million.

The government allocated Rs3.546 billion for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, out of which the utilised funds stood at Rs191 million so far.

The government allocated Rs135 million for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, and only Rs19 million could be utilised.

The government allocated Rs23.5 billion for Railways Division, out of which the utilised funds stood at Rs9.994 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The govt allocated Rs53.95 million for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, out of which the utilised funds stood at Rs9.509 million.

The allocation of funds for National Highways Authority (NHA) stood at Rs104.574 billion, out of which the utilisation of funds stood at Rs42.5 billion during the first six months.

The allocated funds for NTDC/ PEPCO stood at Rs11.9 billion, out of which the utilised funds were Rs1.054 billion.

For AJK and GB, the government allocated Rs24.8 billion and Rs22.250 billion, respectively, out of which utilised funds were standing at Rs11.8 billion for AJK and Rs8.5 billion for GB in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The government allocated Rs1.5 billion for ERRA [Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority], out of which the utilisation stood at Rs738 million in the first six months of the fiscal year.