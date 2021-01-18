Snowboarding event kicks off in Malam Jabba today

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship is going to kick off at the scenic Malam Jabba tourist spot in Swat valley today.

The Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the auspices of the Tourism, Sports, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department and the Samson Group of Companies are jointly organising the spectacular event. Enthusiasts of snowboarding games from across the country are participating in the event.

Besides snowboarding games, traditional foods and music festivals are also part of the six-day gala to entertain the tourists and visitors.

The concerned departments had been asked to make better arrangements for holding the gala in a befitting manner. The KP Tourism Department had also arranged the thrilling snowboarding game championship at the scenic Malam Jabba resort last year. The event was well-received by all and a large number of people from across the country and international tourists had participated in the event.

Snowboarding is a recreational and competitive activity that involves descending a snow-covered slope while standing on a snowboard attached to a rider’s feet.

The game is so popular that it even features in the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games at the international level.

The organisers said that the snowboarding championship would send a positive message to the world that peace had been restored and tourism activities in full swing in Malakand and Hazara divisions and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that strenuous efforts were being made to develop scenic spots and make facilities available there to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the province.

The championship is also aimed at bringing the serene spots, including Malam Jabba, Madyan, Bahrain and elsewhere in the valley, back to life and attracting tourists to these destinations.