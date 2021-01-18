Security plan for PDM’s rally devised

Islamabad: Islamabad police (Operations) has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the capital tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to police, Operations Division of Islamabad police in consultation with District Administration has devised a law and security as well as security plan for expected rally of PDM from Rawalpindi to the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19 (Tuesday).

More than 1,800 personnel including five SPs, 10 DSPs will perform security as well as law and order duties under overall supervision of SSP Operations Islamabad, to ensure the implementation of code of conduct agreed between the organisers and district administration.