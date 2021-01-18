close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
January 18, 2021

UK vows to leave ‘no stone unturned’ to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe

January 18, 2021

London: The UK said on Sunday it had intensified efforts to secure the release from Tehran of detained British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after her family said her detention could end in seven weeks.

"I think that’s based on the existing sentence," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said of the timeline, stressing that Iran had repeatedly dashed hopes for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release after postponing another trial in November.

