Trump to leave on Biden’s inauguration day

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.

Refusing to abide by tradition and participate in the ceremonial transfer of power, Trump will instead hold his own departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before his final flight aboard Air Force One.

Officials are considering an elaborate send-off event reminiscent of the receptions he’s received during state visits abroad, complete with a red carpet, color guard, military band and even a 21-gun salute, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.

Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to send the article of impeachment of President Donald Trump to the US Senate next week, media reported on Friday.

Earlier, Pelosi did not answer when asked on Friday about when she plans to send the single impeachment article against President Donald Trump to the Senate, which would begin the trial process in that chamber.

“We’re working on taking this to trial...and you’ll be the first to know when we announce that we’re going over there,” Pelosi told reporters at a briefing, noting that the House had just passed the article.