Sun Jan 17, 2021
Our Correspondent
Shahbaz says he saved billions of rupees in LWMC contract

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: An accountability court Saturday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz family until January 20.

Jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the court amid tight security. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also visited the accountability court to express solidarity with them and discuss party and PDM matters. NAB prosecution witnesses including revenue officers Muhammad Shafique and Muhammad Sharif recorded their statements. After which, the court adjourned the hearing until January 20 while summoning more prosecution witnesses.

Shahbaz stated that he had saved billions of rupees in the contract of Lahore Waste Management Company. He said that the PTI government had turned Lahore into a garbage dump. However, the judge interrupted him and said, “Mian Sahib, it is a courtroom; don’t make it a conference hall.”

