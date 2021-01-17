Fire destroys superstore in DHA, mobile shop in Gulshan

A fire destroyed a superstore in Defence Housing Authority on Saturday.

According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the blaze broke out at the superstore on Marvi Street in the Badar Commercial area, Phase V, within the limits of the Darakhshan Police Station.

Initially three fire tenders from the DHA fire department rushed to the property, but two more fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to put out the blaze.

It took the firemen hectic efforts of two-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control. The fire engulfed the mezzanine floor of the superstore and caused a loss of millions of rupees. Luckily, no casualty was reported in the incident. Apparently, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, but an investigation is under way to ascertain the actual cause of the blaze.

Another fire destroyed a mobile shop at a mobile phone market located on Rashid Minhas Road. One fire tender reached the market and stopped the fire from spreading to other shops. The fire caused a loss of millions of rupees.