Covid-19 kills six more as another 1,258 test positive

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,258 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,730 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 13,936 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,258 people, or 9.03 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,566,118 tests, which have resulted in 234,654 positive cases, which means that 9.14 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.61 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 17,946 patients are currently under treatment: 16,977 in self-isolation at home, 13 at isolation centres and 956 at hospitals, while 872 patients are in critical condition, of whom 99 are on life support.

He added that 667 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 212,933, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.7 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,258 fresh cases of Sindh, 985 (or 78.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 384 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 277 from District East, 133 from District Central, 112 from District Korangi, 42 from District West and 37 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 50 new cases, Sujawal 32, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Tando Allahyar 21, Sanghar 18, Thatta 17, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan 13 each, Ghotki 11, Larkana nine, Shikarpur seven, Naushehroferoze six, Jacobabad five, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Umerkot three each, Khairpur and Matiari two each, and Badin and Dadu one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government.