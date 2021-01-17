Injured suspect arrested after police ‘encounter’

KARACHI : A suspect was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police on Nishter Road in Garden on Saturday.

The Garden police said the suspect was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 25-year-old Muzammil Jan. They said a pistol and a motorcycle were also seized from his possession. The other suspect managed to escape under the cover of fire.

The arrested man was said to be involved in several street crime cases. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.