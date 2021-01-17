close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2021

Injured suspect arrested after police ‘encounter’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2021

KARACHI : A suspect was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police on Nishter Road in Garden on Saturday.

The Garden police said the suspect was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 25-year-old Muzammil Jan. They said a pistol and a motorcycle were also seized from his possession. The other suspect managed to escape under the cover of fire.

The arrested man was said to be involved in several street crime cases. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Latest News

More From Lahore