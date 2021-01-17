Era of real change has started, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a new era of real change in the province as well as the country has started now.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, he said that for the first time, projects had been designed according to the needs of people with the consultation of public representatives.

He added that every city would be given a separate development package. He said that personal liking and disliking affected the development projects in the past and resources were wasted by ignoring the public priorities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had focused on the development of every area, he added. Everyone is being taken on board for sustainable development and prosperity of people, he said.

Foundation stone: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday laid the foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala dual carriageway road project in a ceremony held at Chief Minister Office here.

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and others were also present.

Usman Buzdar said that 43-kilometre long Sheikhupura to Gujranwala dual carriageway road will cost Rs 5.70 billion and completed under the public-private partnership.

He said the project would make possible easy and speedy access to M-2 Motorway and Sheikhupura from Gujranwala.

He said private partners would be responsible for repair and maintenance of the project for 25 years.

Condolence: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over death of the mother of former president Pervaiz Musharraf.

In a condolence message issued here on Saturday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear this loss with equanimity.

PTI govt to fulfill its promise of clean drinking water: Basharat: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that PTI government was going to fulfill its promise to provide clean drinking water as the Governor Punjab would soon start inauguration of water filtration plants from Faisalabad division; he said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Raja Basharat said that all the hurdles in setting up filtration plants across the province had been removed. He said that the previous government grabbed billions of rupees in the name of filtration plants but did not install a single one.

Basharat directed the authorities to expedite the work in other divisions as well. Relevant officers including Chairman and CEO Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority, Director Law and other officers were also present in the meeting. The performance of the Authority was also reviewed in detail during the meeting.