Transformation plan launched to bring transparency at PRCS: Abrar

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative for digital transformation of the organization; the idea is to introduce transparency and efficiency to humanitarian assistance and service delivery.

Addressing the media at a dissemination session held at the PRCS National Headquarters on Thursday, PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq said, transparency and efficiency are the hallmark of any humanitarian organization. “Ever since assuming charge a year ago, I have laid special focus on digital transformation in order to bring transparency, especially in the human resource, logistics, inventory, finance, transport and procurement departments to plug any existing loopholes and utilize the full potential of this huge platform for service to humanity,” he said.

Abrar said, a concrete plan of action has been designed to transform PRCS into a role model in terms of provision of swift and efficient assistance for survival, recovery and socio-economic empowerment of vulnerable segments. “Several new initiatives have been launched, and we are in touch with several local and international institutions to expand PRCS outreach and find new avenues of cooperation,” he said.

Spelling out a few of the recent initiatives taken by PRCS, Abrar said, being an auxiliary to the government of Pakistan, PRCS has been in the forefront of the national effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus. In this context, he referred to establishment of the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi within 20 days, where hundreds of patients have been treated.

Abrar said the idea of 'Muhafiz Force' comprising trained volunteers benefitted around 96,000 households across country during the pandemic. The idea was appreciated by the US media which declared it the most workable solution to the issue, he said, adding that a nationwide Covid-19 awareness campaign was also launched by the Muhafiz Force through mosque announcements, pamphlets distribution and community sessions. He said thousands of PPEs and hygiene kits have so far been distributed among healthcare professionals at different government-run hospitals.

PRCS is developing a Red Crescent Corps (RCC) of volunteers across the country to achieve its objective of a 'First Aider in Every Home' under its flagship program of First Aid. Abrar said during the last one year, PRCS has completed 15 emergency responses in Balochistan, Sindh, KP, Merged Areas, and AJK in which over 2 million beneficiaries have been provided with the humanitarian assistance.

The chairman said for years, the PRCS had been mostly dependent on foreign funding. In order to maximize funding to support different initiatives, the Resource Mobilization Department was set up which has raised a huge amount of Rs 130 million within a few months.

Abrar said, during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, PRCS and Saudi Red Crescent Authority agreed to facilitate repatriation of Pakistani citizens detained in Saudi Arabian jails. He said, as part of its RFL Programme, PRCS is also in contact with other countries to obtain repatriation of Pakistanis detained there. He also mentioned the recent repatriation of 24 Bangladeshi nationals who were charged under the Foreigners Act and had completed their jail terms in Pakistan.