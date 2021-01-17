Former KMC officer Jameel’s services commended

KARACHI: A farewell reception was given to Jamil Ahmed, the Ex.Deputy Director of sports department of KMC, for his tremendous 34 years services (1986-2020).

The event was arranged by Khursheed A Shah, Senior Director Culture and Sports Department KMC, at Faizi Rahimeen Art Gallery Aiwan e Riffat on Saturday.

During the 34 years of his service, Jameel organised hundreds of sports competitions of all popular sports, including cricket, football, hockey, table tennis, badminton, and futsal.

KMC has one of the best sports infrastructure in the country and during different periods whenever sports loving administration controlled the affairs in KMC, Jameel organised wonderful sports events, including City Games 2004, City Nazim Gold Cup 2007, National Games 2008, SAARC Football Championship 2007, Karachi Champion League (KCL) 2009 (which had Rs17.5 million in prize money, the biggest ever for a club-level cricket tournament), and KMC/ KCCA Color Kit tournament Under 17.

Speaking on the occasion, Khursheed said that Jamil played a very important role in promoting sports. He has also been instrumental in the development of cricket in this city. "We have had a great time with him. His 34 years of service cannot be described in words," he said.

Former senior director KMC Mohammad Rehan Khan said that he and Jamil had a great time together. His services for the promotion of sports, especially for cricket, are not hidden from anyone, he said.

Former sports director Saif Abbas Hussaini said that Jamil played a significant role in the promotion of sports in the city. His services in promoting Karachi cricket are unforgettable, he added.

Director Women Sports Complex KMC, Naheed Abida, said that Jamil rendered great services for the department. He worked hard and diligently throughout his service.

Imran Ahmed Rajput said that Jameel had been a hardworking and responsible officer. It is very difficult to describe in words his services for the promotion of sports.

Jameel said he during his service he tried to do his job in the best possible way. "Khursheed Ahmad Shah and my senior officers always guided me. Saif-ur-Rehman Grami played a very important role in my training and personality development," he said.